Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, top BJP leaders including BJP chief JP Nadda met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna on Saturday to discuss the seat-sharing arithmetic in the state.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been tasked with managing the party’s campaign for the Bihar election, and BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav were also present at the meeting.

The meeting is quite significant as it comes amid the cloud of uncertainty over Nitish Kumar’s alliance with the Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan.

Both the JD (U) and LJP have been at loggerheads in Bihar over last few months over several issues including handling of the coronavirus and response to recent floods.

On the other hand, the opposition has been attacking the ruling alliance of dragging the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput for political benefits.

Yesterday, while talking to the reporters, Devendra Fadnavis had said, “Only a government which can work along Modi government can take Bihar forward, unlike a government having differences such as the West Bengal government. Farmers in Bengal are not getting PM Kisan scheme’s benefit just because their Chief Minster has not sent the list. This incident caused loss to farmers only, state and centre remain unaffected.”

“I hope that Bihar will elect NDA government in coming elections. The future of Bihar’s youth will be in better condition under the NDA government. Dates for Bihar assembly elections will be announced in coming days and the party has given me the opportunity to work for the party here,” he added.

“We do not want to make Sushant Singh Rajput’s death an election issue. I was told I would work in Bihar long before this case happened. This is linked to the common man’s emotion. We will ensure he gets justice and we will not stop until justice is done,” he said.