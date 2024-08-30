JP Nadda expresses condolences on demise of former Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda expressed condolences on the demise of war hero and former India Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal Denzil Keelor.

Saddened by his demise, Nadda also remembered his valour during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

Calling him the founder of Special Olympics Bharat, Nadda said he championed the cause of over 450,000 special children and empowered them through the medium of sports.

Taking it to a social media post on X on Friday, JP Nadda shared a picture of his meeting with Denzil Keelor and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Air Marshal Denzil Keelor. His valour during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 stands as a testament to his unwavering courage and dedication to the nation.”

The tweet added, “His legacy extends far beyond the skies. As the founder of Special Olympics Bharat, he championed the cause of over 450,000 special children, fostering a movement of inclusivity, awareness, and empowerment through sports. We bid farewell to Air Marshal Denzil Keelor, a hero who touched both the skies and our hearts. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this time of grief. Om Shanti!”

Air Marshal Denzil Keelor was a distinguished officer of the Indian Air Force and a celebrated hero of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. He enlisted in the Indian Air Force on 15 May 1954 and rose to the rank of Squadron Leader. Keelor was honoured with several gallantry awards, including the Vir Chakra on 18 September 1965 and the Kirti Chakra on 27 March 1978.

Apart from that, Keelor was also the founder of Special Bharat Olympics, a national Sports Federation for the development of sports for persons with intellectual disabilities which is registered under the Indian Trust Act 1882 in 2001 and is accredited by Special Olympics International to conduct Special Olympics Programs in India.