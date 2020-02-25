In the violence that unfolded in northeast Delhi on Tuesday over contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a journalist with JK 24×7 news and two reporters from NDTV suffered an injury.

As per the reports, the JK 24×7 journalist suffered a bullet injury while two journalists from NDTV were beaten and punched by rioters.

The journalist named Akash sustained a bullet injury while covering the communal clashes in Maujpur locality. He is in hospital in a serious condition and undergoing treatment, JK 24×7 news channel informed through a tweet.

NDTV reported that its journalist Arvind Gunasekar was hit by rioters and lost his tooth in the attack. while he was at one of the spots in northeast Delhi.

His fellow reporter, Saurabh, who tried to shield him was also punched, it said.

There were several other journalists who took it to Twitter to share how they were heckled while covering the ongoing violence in the national capital.

Some of the reporters even alleged that they were asked about their religious identity by the protesters.

It was reported that the case of violence on journalists was seen on Monday as well.

At least ten people have been killed including the Head Constable of the Delhi Police as violence broke out between people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting the law, in northeast Delhi, since Saturday.

Nearly 150 people have been left injured, with around 50 police personnel too got injured in the incident and have been hospitalised during the unprecedented violence.