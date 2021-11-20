Joint bank account not mandatory for spouse pension

The government today clarified that a joint bank account is not mandatory for spouse pension.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is in charge of the Department of Pensions, said the government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has always sought “ease of living” for all sections of society, including the retirees and pensioners who are the nation’s assets with all their experience and long years of service rendered by them.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with senior officials of the Pension Department, the minister said, in case the head of the office is satisfied that it is not possible for the retiring government servant to open a joint account with his/her spouse for reasons beyond his/her control, this requirement may be relaxed.

All agency banks disbursing central government pensions have been advised that in case the spouse (family pensioner) opts for the existing joint bank account for the credit of family pension, banks should not insist on opening a new account.

The Minister added that a joint bank account with spouse is, however, desirable and it is to be opened with their spouse in whose favour an authorisation for family pension exists in the PPO. Operation in these accounts would be on a “former or survivor” or “either-or survivor” basis as desired by the pensioner, he added.

The reason for opening a joint bank account is to ensure that family pension may be commenced without any delay and the family pensioner is not subjected to any hardships for opening a new pension bank account. This also ensures minimum documentation for the family pensioner while submitting a request for commencement of the family pension.