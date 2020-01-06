The Delhi Police on Monday transferred the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence case to its Crime Branch as two top officials of the premier institute met LG Anil Baijal to apprise him about the prevailing situation there.

The JNU case has been transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, a Home Ministry official said.

The Registrar and Pro-Vice Chancellor of JNU met the Delhi L-G and apprised him of the prevailing situation at the premier institute.

This came after Union Home Minister spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and hold talks.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has reportedly identified a few of the miscreants who targeted students and teachers on the JNU campus on Sunday night and filed an FIR on Monday.

Police officials have started collecting evidence and will talk to students.

Another official said Medico Legal Case (MLC) of 35 students, who were admitted at the AIIMS trauma centre and Safdarjung Hospital, have been completed.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with hammers, iron rods, sledgehammers and stones attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

At least 34 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh — who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod — were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Eyewitnesses said 50-odd goons entered the campus around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The JNUSU tweeted that the attackers were “unknown ABVP goons” and were even beating up professors trying to protect students.