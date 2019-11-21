Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student’s wing on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ over the proposed fee hike in JNU.

During a march from Mandi House to MHRD against the proposed fee hike in JNU, the ABVP’s state secretary Siddharth Yadav said, “First of all we are not the students’ wing of BJP, and we have always stood for students no matter which party leads the government.”

He further added, “We are here to stand for students’ rights and we demand the resignation of MHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on this issue.”

For several days, the JNU students have been protesting against the hostel fee hike. The JNUSU also demanded the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Earlier, the former ally of BJP in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena had also criticised the BJP on its stand to tackle the JNU situation. Sena further said that it was worrying to see the way visually-challenged and Divyang students were allegedly thrashed by Delhi Police on Monday.

On Monday, the first day of the winter session of Parliament, the protesting JNU students marched towards the Parliament to raise their demand to roll back the hiked hostel fee. The marching students were stopped by the police leading to a scuffle between the protesting students and the police authority.

As a result of the scuffle, four metro stations of the Parliament surroundings were closed keeping in mind the security measures.