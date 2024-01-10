JNU delegation meets Jitendra Singh

A delegation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) led by Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit met Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed StartUp collaborations as well as academic projects that the university is pursuing with the support of the Department of Biotechnology in particular and the Ministry of Science and Technology in general.

Stressing upon an integrated approach among the academia, start ups and industry, the minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created an ecosystem for India to emerge as the world’s knowledge-based economy and over the last few years, it has grown by leaps and bound when it comes to innovation and technology. India stands today as one of the leading nations of the world in terms of scientific and technological prowess.”

Underlining the ‘Whole of Science’ approach, Singh said the Department of Science and Technology has instituted joint monthly meetings of all scientific departments of the Government of India to focus on infrastructure development and spur jobs creation.

“There is huge potential in JNU’s School of Life Sciences to encourage students to launch Startups in Aroma Mission and Agriculture Startups with support from DBT’s BIRAC PPP model,” he said.

The minister said, “The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF) and the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020) supplement the start up ecosystem with the promise to open new career and entrepreneurship opportunities for students and youth in India.”

Earlier, Pandit briefed the minister about the new advances in the university after she took over as the VC as well as the campus infrastructure development and the prestigious institution’s contribution to jobs creation.