Top commander of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on Wednesday was killed in an encounter that ensued between the terrorist and security forces at North Kashmir’s Handwara.

The terrorist, Mehrazuddin Halwai, who goes by the alias Ubiad was active in North Kashmir for several years, the police said.

The police also informed that Mehrazuddin was a contemporary of Hizbul Mujahideen’s notorious terrorist Burhan Wani who was involved in conducting terrorist attacks specifically in North Kashmir.

“A contemporary of Hizbul Mujahideen’s notorious terrorist Burhan Wani. While Burhan was engaged in series of civilian, security forces killings in South Kashmir, Mehrazuddin Halwai was involved in killing of civilians, security forces in North Kashmir,” police said.

The encounter kicked off between the terrorists and security forces at Pazipora-Renan area of kralgund in Handwara after a joint team of police swept in to cordon off the area and conducted a search operation based on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.