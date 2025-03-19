J&K Speaker asks MLAs to refrain from sensationalism

Reacting to a social media post of a PDP MLA, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Wednesday called upon the members of the Assembly to conduct themselves responsibly and refrain from sensationalism, emphasizing their role as public representatives.

His remarks came in response to a post by MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who alleged on social media platform X that his cut motions against Grants for various departments, including Law, Tourism, Estates, Culture, and the General Administration Department (GAD), were not admitted by the Assembly Secretariat, which he termed as discriminatory towards him and the opposition.

Advertisement

Addressing the House, the Speaker clarified that, as per Rule 227 of the Conduct of Business Rules, cut motions must be submitted at least three days before the scheduled discussion on the grants. This allows time for consolidation, submission to the concerned departments for responses, and preparation of replies for members.

Advertisement

He further informed the House that Parra had submitted his cut motions at 11:37 PM on March 17, while the grants were scheduled to be presented the next morning by the Chief Minister, so it was not posssible to admit the same.

He further revealed that the Assembly Secretariat had already admitted 105 cut motions from the member which clearly demonstrates that, his allegations sans any substance.

The Speaker questioned whether it was responsible for a member to make public statements lacking logic and reasoning, potentially misleading the press and public. He advised all members, especially Parra, to adhere to decorum and act responsibly in legislative matters, considering his long political career ahead.

Clarifying his stance, Parra, stated that he had submitted all cut motions together as per the rules. However, upon not receiving replies to some specific cut motions, he attempted to resubmit them for admission and seeking of response from the above mentioned Departments.