J&K provides financial relief to family of girl killed in Srinagar grenade blast

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal, on Wednesday visited the family of Rafiya Nazir who was killed in a grenade explosion at Amira Kadal on Sunday to provide ex-gratia relief and express solidarity with the bereaved family members, officials said.

While interacting with the family members of the deceased girl, Asad expressed sympathies with them and also expressed condolence with the bereaved family who lost their young member in the militancy related incident.

The DC assured the family that all possible support shall be provided to them from the government. On the occasion, he handed over Rs 1 lakh cheque as ex-gratia relief to Nazir Ahmad Tinda, father of the girl and said that another relief amount of Rs 5 lakh shall be provided under Central Assistance Scheme.

Meanwhile, the SSP Srinagar assured the family of action under the law against the criminals.