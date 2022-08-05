J&K police recruitment scam: CBI conducts searches in 28 locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Friday, conducted searches at 30 locations in connection with alleged irregularities in the selection of police sub-inspectors by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

In the wake of allegations of nepotism and grave irregularities, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had last month cancelled the police sub-inspector recruitment process and recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

The searches by CBI were reportedly launched at 28 locations in Jammu and one each in Srinagar and Bengaluru after the registration of an FIR against a JKSSB member and 32 other accused, including middlemen and candidates, sources said.

The CBI is reported to have also named a medical officer posted in Jammu, owner of a coaching centre in Akhnoor and a Bengaluru-based company in the FIR.

“JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It’s a first big step towards securing the future of our youth & the government will soon decide the future course of action for fresh recruitment,” Sinha said on Twitter.

The CBI teams have reportedly seized some documents, including bank details, from the raided people. The searches have come less than a month after the LG cancelled further selection process following a report by a three-member committee headed by additional chief secretary-home RK Goyal.

A list of 7,200 candidates who had cleared the written exam and qualified for the physical test was displayed online on 4 June by the JKSSB triggering a controversy as many aspirants pointed out that more than 20 siblings qualified the recruitment. Political parties also started whipping the UT administration on the issue.