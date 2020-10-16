Kashmir’s opposition parties, meeting on Thursday in Srinagar, decided to work together for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before 5 August last year, formalising their alliance as the ‘Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration’.

Representatives of the parties that were signatory to the Gupkar Declaration of 4 August 2019 met this afternoon at the residence of sitting MP and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

Abdullah told media persons; “We have named this alliance as People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our struggle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019.”

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration aims to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional status as it existed before 5 August last year. It’s an alliance formed by the original signatories to the Gupkar Declaration and has been given a proper name and structure today. The parties include NC, PDP, CPI(M), Peoples Conference (PC), JKPM and ANC.

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Sajad Gani Lone, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami and other partners of the alliance were present in the meeting. Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief GA Mir could not attend the meeting because of health reasons.

Abdullah stated that the signatories will also fight for the rights that were snatched last year from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“We also want that the steps be taken for the resolution of Kashmir issue and all the stakeholders should be taken on board in this regard,” he added.

Farooq further said that the next meeting of the signatories will be held in the coming days and the decisions taken for the future course of action will be made public on the particular day.

On 4 August last year, all major political parties in Kashmir, except BJP, had met at Abdullah’s residence amidst uncertainty and tension in the erstwhile state as the Centre had rushed additional paramilitary forces there while asking all tourists to leave the Valley as soon as possible. The parties unanimously agreed to unify in their efforts to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central government revoked the special constitutional status of the state and also bifurcated it into two union territories ~ Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh ~ the next day.