J&K: NC MP urges CM to address key issues for people’s welfare, respect mandate

In a significant political development, National Conference (NC) MP from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to honor the people’s mandate by addressing key issues.

He called on the CM to prioritize the release of political prisoners, reduce electricity tariffs, fill government vacancies, and review the verification process to meet citizens’ aspirations.

In a letter to Omar Abdullah, Mehdi urged the CM to fulfill these promises, which were part of the NC’s election manifesto.

Some opposition leaders have pressured Mehdi by posting on social media, accusing Abdullah of aligning with the BJP after meeting their leaders during a recent visit to New Delhi.

Highlighting a five-point agenda in his letter, Mehdi emphasized that releasing innocent prisoners is an urgent matter due to the plight of those held without trial.

“Your government should prioritize efforts to facilitate their release, ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law. This action would resonate deeply with those who value fairness and due process,” he stated.

The MP further stressed the need to rationalize the reservation policy, stating, “A balanced approach that supports deserving sections of society while maintaining open merit is necessary to foster an inclusive environment. Rationalizing these policies can promote social equity without compromising the standards of excellence.”

Mehdi also advocated for swift filling of government vacancies, highlighting that this would create employment opportunities for thousands, boost the local economy, and reduce unemployment.

“With winter approaching, it is vital to address the high electricity tariffs that burden consumers. Reducing these tariffs and ensuring a stable supply of electricity will help families withstand the harsh winter conditions,” Mehdi added.

Regarding verification procedures, he criticized them as excessively stringent, often penalizing individuals for actions they did not commit. “This procedure should be reconsidered to ensure fairness and justice for all applicants,” he wrote.

In conclusion, Mehdi urged the CM to respect the people’s mandate, aligning the government’s actions with the aspirations of the citizens. “I am confident that you will address these political issues through legislative means,” he wrote.