JK ministers reach out to state authorities over harassment of Kashmiri students

Following reports of harassment of Kashmiri students and traders in other parts of the country after the Pahalgam terror attack, J&K ministers on Saturday reached various states to meet the authorities and reinforce a sense of security among them.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has tasked these ministers with coordinating closely with their counterparts in the respective state governments. Their mandate is to ensure the safety, dignity and well-being of J&K residents who may be facing distress, anxiety, or insecurity in the wake of recent developments.

“The J&K Government will stand with its people—anywhere, everywhere,” stated the Chief Minister, reaffirming the administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its citizens beyond the territorial boundaries of Jammu & Kashmir.

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo today called on Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT of Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh and discussed several issues concerning safety and security of J&K students and business community.

The Minister requested the Governor to take steps for instilling some sense of security among the J&K students and business community.

The Governor assured the Minister of full cooperation and said that the Punjab and Chandigarh Administrations will ensure safety and security of all J&K residents and students, an official spokesman said.

DGP, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav and DGP, Chandigarh Police, Surendra Singh Yadav were also present in the meeting.

Later, the Minister also met Chief Secretary, Punjab, KAP Sinha to discuss the issues of J&K students, business community and other individuals in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Affairs Punjab, Alok Shekhar was also present during the interaction.

During her visit, Sakeena personally engaged with a cross-section of the Jammu and Kashmir student community and business professionals based in Punjab. Later, Sakeena Itoo visited Universal Group of Institutions Chandigarh to discuss security concerns of students with college authorities as the students from Jammu and Kashmir of this college have left for their hometowns.

The deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary is on his way to Mumbai to meet the Kashmiri students in Maharashtra.

Minister Javed Ahmed Rana has reached Lucknow where he will meet senior functionaries of the UP government about the safety of J&K students.

Food and civil supplies minister Satish Sharma has reached Dehradun for this purpose.

Minister Javed Dar met the Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla and appraised him of the situation. The CM assured all support to J&K students, he said.