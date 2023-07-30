J&K: Massive search operation to trace missing soldier

A massive cordon and search operation was launched on Sunday in South Kashmir by Army, police and para-military forces to trace a soldier who went missing on Saturday night.

His family has complained that the 25-year old soldier Javed Ahmad Mir was abducted by terrorists.

Javed, who was posted in Ladakh, had come home on leave for the Eid in his Achathal village of Kulgam district.

He went missing when he went to the market to make some purchases. He was supposed to report back on duty after a day.

His car with some blood stains was found in Paranhall around 8 pm. His family began searching for him in nearby areas and in surrounding villages.

A report claimed that during the search, a pair of his slippers was found in his car.

Fearing that he might have been kidnapped by terrorists, his mother has appealed for his safe release. She said her son has done nothing wrong.