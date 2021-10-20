J&K lifts ban on sale of agricultural, horticulture land to non-agriculturists

In a significant step, the Jammu and Kashmir government has lifted the ban on sale of agriculture and horticulture lands to non-agriculturists and also to people belonging to various communities.

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, authorized the district collectors to grant permission to an agriculturist to alienate land to a non-agriculturist subject to certain conditions and procedure “for extending primary activities on larger commercial lines and reap benefits under economy of scale”.

There have been multiple demands by Mahajans, Khatris and Sikhs for the right of sale-purchase of agricultural land for investment in agriculture and allied activities. Their resentment existed on the statutory provision that defined certain sections of the society as the agriculturist class who alone were eligible to own agricultural land under the J&K Land Alienation Act Svt.1995.

The decision allows the deputy commissioners to permit sale of land upto 20 kanals for agriculture and allied activities and upto 80 kanal in case of horticulture orchards. The entire process will be completed within 30 days of making an application to this effect.

The step will provide people from non-agriculturist class with the opportunity to acquire land for agriculture and allied activities and take up such activities as profession to systematically bring new investments in agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry sectors.

An official spokesman said; the decision thus fulfils the long pending demands from the civil society seeking rights for sale-purchase of the agricultural land for investment in agriculture and allied activities. It is expected to assist in the revamping of the agriculture sector and aid economic growth to create employment in the primary sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has a substantial potential for agriculture and allied sectors which usually require land upto 80 kanal.

The step will provide people from non-agriculturist class with the opportunity to acquire land for agriculture and allied activities and take up such activities as profession to systematically bring new investments in agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry sectors, the spokesman added.

ends