J&K LG Sinha performs ‘pujan’ of holy mace of Lord Shiv

On the auspicious occasion of Shravan Shukla Panchami, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Friday, performed the Pujan of Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak in the presence of Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari‐Mubarak Shri Amarnathji, at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada in Srinagar.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor sought the blessings of Lord Shiva and prayed for peace, progress, and well-being of all.

The Chhari-Pujan is an auspicious ritual performed prior to the culmination of the annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji Shrine.

The holy Mace will be taken to the Shri Amarnathji cave following the traditional practice of Chhari Mubarak Yatra.

Advertisement

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers also participated in the Chhari-Pujan.