J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates exhibition on 1975 Emergency

On the occasion of “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas”, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the 1975 Emergency Exhibition at the Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

Commemorating the torturous events of the darkest chapter in the history of Independent India, the Lieutenant Governor honoured the victims of the Emergency who made numerous sacrifices to safeguard constitutional values.

“I consider Emergency to be the most inhuman act of Indian democratic history, and today’s observation of ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ is also an opportunity for deep reflection and reaffirmation of commitment to democratic values and constitutional morality,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the commemoration of imposition of the Emergency on 25 June 1975 is not merely a date for historical remembrance, but a call for action — to resist any future attempts to undermine India’s democratic fabric, to strengthen our resolve to deepen the foundations of our democracy, and work with complete dedication for the greater success of our nation.

“We must learn from those incidents and prepare young generations to prevent such atrocities in future. It is also an opportunity to create awareness about constitutional values in every section of the society so that no dictatorial mentality can repeat it in the future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He paid homage to the countless individuals, political leaders, journalists, activists, and citizens who bravely resisted the authoritarian regime and safeguarded democratic values.

“In that darkest period in India’s democratic history, the soul of the country was crushed, civil liberties were attacked, constitutional safeguards were violated, and dreams of nation-building were buried. The suspension of fundamental rights, press censorship, and the widespread arrests of political opponents and citizens was a direct assault on the democratic dreams that fuelled India’s independence movement and were enshrined in its Constitution,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth to take the lead in exposing those responsible for the murder of the Constitution and democratic values.

“Dictatorship is a mindset that needs to be understood. The new generation needs to know how India’s democracy was held captive for 21 months. They must understand how our democratic values were tarnished and how a handful of people ruthlessly bled the very soul of our democratic republic, assaulted its norms, shattered India’s ancient democratic form, and damaged the four pillars of democracy for sheer political gains. The new generation must also be told how our great leaders and vigilant citizens displayed great courage and unshakeable loyalty to democratic values,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also shared his personal experiences from the Emergency period and emphasised the importance of educating people about their rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

“Democracy is in the very nature of India, democracy is ingrained in our veins since time immemorial, and that is why India is called the mother of democracy. I salute those great personalities who nurtured the rich traditions and heritage of this nation, those who truly enriched democratic values generation after generation. I have full faith that the saga of sacrifices and resilience of our satyagrahis, who valiantly protected the democratic values during the Emergency, will continue to inspire us to further strengthen our democracy and build a truly developed India,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Political leaders and citizens who were the victims of the Emergency shared accounts of the suffering they endured during the dark period. The Lieutenant Governor assured them that their issues and concerns would be taken up with the concerned authorities.