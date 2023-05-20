J&K LG inaugurates Jhelum-Rajbagh riverfront in Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the Jhelum-Rajbagh Riverfront in Srinagar and dedicated the project to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said, “Srinagar Smart City has transformed the Rajbagh Riverfront stretch into a world-class public space and strengthened the river-people connect. It is also a strong indicator of the rapid growth of J&K.”

He said that the “Jhelum-Rajbagh riverfront is a model of urban excellence and it will enhance the quality of life of the citizens, contribute to socio-economic growth and provide much needed support in developing cultural & business infrastructure”.

At the inauguration, the LG said the administration is developing smart infrastructure to preserve the cultural heritage and also unlock the huge untapped potential of the river.

Interacting with media persons, he lauded the efforts of Srinagar Smart City Limited for developing the 6 km-long stretch of the Rajbagh Riverfront into a world class public space with facilities like walkways, cycling, green space, free WiFi, universal access and numerous activities along the way. In the near future, a library and cafe will also be developed. The work on other side of the river will start soon, he added.

Srinagar city evolved and flourished around the water bodies, which contributed to the prosperity of society, local economy and the culture. However, due to neglect and degradation over the period of time, restoration of this heritage was need of the hour and I am sure it will contribute to living standards of people and boost the local economy, he further added.

Replying to a question on the G20 arrangements, the Lt Governor said the J&K Government with the active support and participation of the people, is all geared up for the G20 meeting.

We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing J&K UT with this great opportunity. The successful conduct of the G20 meeting will boost tourism and investment flow in the UT.

The Jhelum Riverfront has been envisaged as a continuous walking and cycling promenade along with parks and public plazas equipped with public amenities like sanitation, seating spaces, and high-quality lighting. Besides, Srinagar Smart City Limited has also taken up the project of water-transport and Jhelum cruise for the purpose of both public transport and leisure, it was informed.