J&K is and was the integral part of India, asserts Athawale

Development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, said Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment today.

The Minister said this while interacting with the media during a press briefing held at Srinagar.

He said that it is evident now with the visit of lakhs of tourists this year and the beginning of investment processes in thousands of crores in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The peaceful atmosphere, which is now prevalent in J&K under the present government, has been able to attract lakhs of tourists which is a positive sign and will create job opportunities for the youth of J&K besides infrastructure development in the tourism sector,” stated.

The minister added that the government wants to create more employment opportunities for the youth of J&K by attracting private sector investment.

“Many private sector investors have come to Jammu and Kashmir and will invest thousands of crores of rupees for the welfare of the Union Territory,” the minister added.

Affirming that J&K is and was the integral part of India, Athawale said that it is in the interest of Pakistan to improve relations with India for peace to prevail and for its own development.

“From last many years, the gates of development have opened for J&K which is evident from the fact that all the centrally sponsored schemes and programmes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Scholarship Schemes for Students, Welfare Schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes are now implemented in J&K,” asserted the Minister.