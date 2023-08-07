J&K: Husband, wife impersonating as IPS, IAS officers arrested

A woman and her husband were on Monday arrested by the police in Srinagar on the charges of duping people by impersonating as IPS and IAS officers.

Police said that the woman Ayoush Koul Ganjoo was impersonating as an IAS officer and her husband Manmohan Ganjoo, who is a suspended cop, claimed to be an IPS officer.

Police said they had allegedly duped many persons of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs, transfer and other favours. They are residents of Baghat, Srinagar. Laptops and mobiles containing many fake transfer and appointment orders including his own order of induction into IPS were seized by the police.

“Fraudulently possessed cash, jewellery and other incriminating articles were also recovered from his house,” police said. Three victims have come forward so far and reported fraud by this couple, police said and appealed to the public not to fall prey to such fraudsters.

FIR under Sections 170, 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC has been registered at Sadar Police Station.