J&K, Haryana polls: EC advises Observers to remain accessible to all parties for redressal of grievances

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday directed the Observers to be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana for the forthcoming Assembly polls, to remain accessible to all parties, candidates and voters for timely redressal of their grievances.

The poll panel said any complaints in this regard will be viewed seriously by it.

The direction of the EC came in the meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu to brief the Observers on their critical and important role in their allotted constituencies.

Around 200 General Observers, 100 Police Observers and 100 Expenditure Observers are to be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

Reminding the Observers of their crucial role, the CEC emphasised that the Observers as representatives of the Commission are expected to conduct themselves professionally and be accessible to all stakeholders including candidates and public at large.

He also advised them to overcome language barriers and ensure that there are no gaps in communication.

Stating that the Observers will also be observed by the watchful gaze of the parties, candidates, voters and the Commission alike, Kumar added that their inputs will be critical in ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections.

He also advised them to be vigilant towards false narratives trying to derail the election process, for timely action.

EC Kumar in his address said that Observers should observe the complete election ecosystem for a free and fair elections.

Noting that the Assembly elections are keenly contested, he said that the role of Observers becomes all the more critical in these elections.

EC Sandhu said that accessibility, visibility and responsiveness are essential to develop a virtuous spiral enhancing the conduct of the elections.

The Observers were also directed to observe the meetings of Candidates/ political parties being convened by DEOs/ ROs and see that their grievances are properly listened to and acted upon.

“As the eyes and ears of the Commission on the ground, the Observers were asked to exercise constant vigilance with utmost sincerity. As a guide, the Observers will have to understand each and every instruction and process clearly,” the poll panel said.

The Observers were also directed to ensure that the Acts, rules, procedures, instructions, and guidelines related to elections are strictly and impartially complied with by all the concerned.

Among others, the Observers should visit polling stations and ensure availability of assured minimum facilities, especially ramps and wheelchairs to make elections accessible to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and elderly voters.

The officers were given comprehensive and thorough inputs about the various aspects of election management by the Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, DECs and DGs of ECI.

The Observers were also acquainted with the various IT initiatives and mobile applications of the Commission for voter facilitation as well as effective and efficient management of election processes on the field.

Last week, the poll panel announced that Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases with first phase voting on 18 September, second phase on 25th September and third phase on 1st October, while in Haryana in a single phase on 1st October.

Counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana will take place on 4th October.