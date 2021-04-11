In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration on Sunday ordered all schools to be closed for another week.

On Saturday, a record number of 1005 new cases came to light while 6 patients suffering from COVID-19 succumbed to the virus.

The order is applicable to students of classes 9 to 12 since classes up to 9th standard have already been closed upto April 18. There has been an alarming increase in the number of daily reported cases in J&K.

On Saturday, a record number of 1005 new cases came to light while 6 patients suffering from COVID-19 succumbed to the virus.

An order issued by the government said that after taking an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the state executive committee has decided that all schools in the union territory shall remain closed till April 18.

India has reported 1,52,879 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally to over 1.33 crore, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s total Covid-19 caseload now stands at 1,33,58,805 of which 11,08,087 are active Covid-19 cases which compromise of 8.29 per cent of the total infections. This is the fifth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 1 lakh cases in a day.

As India battles the second wave of Covid-19, 839 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death count to1,69,275.