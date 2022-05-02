J&K exempts 50% passenger tax for Covid lockdown period

In a significant move, the Administrative Council, which met here on Monday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved exemption of fifty percent (50%) of Passenger Tax chargeable on various vehicles from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The decision will address the demand of the operators of commercial transport who have suffered losses on account of COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown and restrictions leading to non-operationalization of the public transport.

For owners of commercial vehicles, who have already deposited the passenger tax for aforesaid period in full, the excess amount paid thereof by them shall be adjusted against the liability accrued or accruable in the next financial year i.e for the time period of 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023, an official spokesman said.

Further, the recovery of the outstanding passenger tax from the owners of the commercial vehicles for the financial year 2018-19 to 2021-22 will be made in four equal installments on quarterly basis commencing from 1st April 2022.

The Administrative Council also approved the proposal of Revenue Department to transfer various parcels of land for public purposes, including water supply and solid waste management.