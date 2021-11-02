J&K establishes NIA type agency to investigate terror cases

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned creation of a new, specialised investigating agency to be named State Investigation Agency (SIA) for speedy investigation of cases pertaining to terrorism and linked offences.

The SIA will be the nodal agency for “coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies and shall take such other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related cases.” The agency will be set up aside from the CID and allied agencies working in the UT of J&K.

Offences pertaining to acts and provisions of the IPC have been included in the purview of the agency, including The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, The Explosive Substances Act, the SAARC Convention (Suppression of Terrorism) Act, Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act.

Offences having terrorism linkage; all terrorist acts including terrorist financing and circulation of high quality fake India currency notes. Terrorism related larger conspiracy cases and cases relating to terrorism linked propaganda, false narrative, large scale incitement, spreading of disaffection, enmity against the Indian Union, will be investigated by SIA.

In cases where the investigation is not taken up by the NIA, the DGP of J&K, “having regard to the gravity of the offence, progress of investigation and other relevant factors,” will determine whether the case is fit to be investigated by SIA.

An SIA Directorate will be set up with the head of the CID wing as its ex-officio Director. Officers to the Directorate will be deputed by the government. All officers in-charge of the police stations will have to mandatorily intimate the SIA immediately on registration of terrorism-related cases, and also about such cases where any terrorism linkage surfaces during the investigation.

Meanwhile, the SIA will also be the agency for investigation and trial of offences in cases which are transferred to the UT in terms of section 7 of the National Investigation Act, 2008.