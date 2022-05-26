J&K: Encounter breaks out in Kupwara, 3 LeT terrorists killed

Security forces neutralized terrorists affiliated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said that the identification of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. Police also informed that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

The Kashmir Police Zone on Twitter informed that an encounter broke out on Thursday morning between infiltrating terrorists and joint security forces in the Jumagund area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

This comes a day after three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists shot dead a woman TV artist and injured her minor nephew at her home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

(Inputs from ANI)