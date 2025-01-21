J&K: ED attaches 2 hotels under PMLA at Patnitop tourist resort

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached two hotels, valued at nearly Rs 15 crore, at the picturesque Patnitop tourist resort on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the Jammu division under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The federal agency said on X; “ED, Jammu has provisionally attached Hotel Trinetra Resorts and Hotel Green Orchid both at Patnitop (J&K) worth Rs 14.93 Crore (approx.) in the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) case under the PMLA, 2002.”

The two hotels were built “beyond” the area permitted by the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA).

The money laundering case relates to the CBI FIR that was filed against various owners and directors of hotels, guest houses, resorts, cottages and residences in Patnitop area apart from PDA officials.

It was alleged in the CBI complaint that these hotels indulged in commercial use of residential buildings, made excess construction beyond approved limits and operated their businesses in prohibited areas (dense forests, agricultural areas, residential areas, etc.,) and these alleged lapses were overlooked by PDA officials.

