J&K: DGP reviews security arrangements for I-Day celebrations

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday held a high-level meeting in Srinagar to review the preparations and overall security arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Top brass of Army, CRPF, BSF, J&K Police and intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

The DGP directed police officers to keep an eye on the activities of anti- national elements including overground workers (OGWs) of terrorist outfits for an incident-free Independence Day across J&K.

On the onset of the meeting the DGP J&K expressed grief at the martyrdom of three Army jawans yesterday in an encounter at Kulgam and two minutes of silence was observed.

The DGP sought reports from the officers about security and traffic arrangements and deployment plans. Emerging challenges and their counter measures were threadbare discussed during the meeting.

He directed for extra vigilance and precautions to be maintained for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations at main venues besides at all other places. He said that attempts by sponsored elements to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir do continue.

The DGP emphasised on the officers for ensuring implementation of joint mechanisms chalked out at different levels. The senior officers representing different units and agencies briefed the meeting about the required measures being taken to ensure incident free Independence Day celebrations. They also apprised the DGP regarding the overall security scenario and counter/preventative measures being taken in the areas of responsibilities.

Among those who attended the meeting were, special DGP CID RR Swain, ADG CRPF Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Armed Police SJM Gillani, ADGP Hqrs./Coord. PHQ MK Sinha, IG CRPF Srinagar Sector Ajay Kumar Yadav, IGP Hqrs/CIV PHQ BS Tuti, DIG CKR Shri Sujit Kumar, DIG BSF Sector Srinagar Alok Kumar Chakarvarthy, DIG CRPF KOS PK Mehra and BGS (Int) Pallav Mishra. ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar and many other officers participated through video conferencing.