J&K Congress leader Bhalla accuses BJP of politicising Op Sindoor

Accusing the BJP of politicising Operation Sindoor, J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla said that the saffron party failed to take action against its senior leaders who insulted the armed forces by making derogatory comments.

Bhalla, while addressing a ‘Jai Hind’ rally in honour of the Armed Forces in the border town of Akhnoor, said Operation Sindhoor was the achievement of brave armed forces and not of the BJP or any other political party.

He said the Modi government and the BJP have failed to answer vital questions on why Pakistan was given prior information about the operation and under what capacity US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire.

Questioning the foreign policy of the Modi government, Bhalla expressed concern on Pakistan getting IMF aid after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Accusing the BJP government of denying legitimate right of statehood to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Bhalla warned that people will come out on the streets if statehood was not restored.

He said the people are suffering due to the dual control of the administration in J&K due to BJP’s lust for power and proxy rule through Lt. Governor.

Senior congress leader and former minister Mula Ram hit out at the BJP government for “betraying” people on the issue of statehood after getting mandate in Jammu.