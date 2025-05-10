JK CM visits parents of Rajouri ADC killed in Pak shelling

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited the parents of the additional deputy commissioner of Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa, who was killed this morning when artillery shells were fired at his official residence by the Pakistan Army.

The CM also visited the civilian areas of Jammu where some houses were damaged by debris of Pakistani missiles that were destroyed by India’s air defence system.

Omar consoled the elderly parents of the officer as he rushed to their home here.

“Paid my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, JKAS, ADC Rajouri who lost his life in the line of duty today due to shelling by Pakistan. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief”, Omar wrote on X.

The CM also visited Rehari and Roopnagar areas of Jammu to see the damage caused by the recent shelling. “The pain and disruption faced by residents is deeply concerning. We stand with every affected family and will ensure all necessary support is provided without delay”, he wrote on X.

Earlier in the morning, Omar wrote, “Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace”.

Rajouri’s District Magistrate also paid tributes to Thapa and wrote on X; “My heartfelt tribute to ADDC Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, who attained martyrdom during cross-border shelling while serving the nation till his last breath. His exemplary dedication during the Badhaal incident will always be remembered. A true hero in service”.