J&K CM reviews Amarnath Yatra preparations, focuses on reviving tourism

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the Nunwan Base Camp to take stock of the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Omar, who was in Pahalgam to preside over a cabinet meeting and engage with tourism stakeholders, visited the base camp to review the available facilities.

He interacted with officials on the ground and emphasized the need for seamless coordination to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with his ministers and top bureaucrats in Gulmarg on Wednesday.

This initiative is aimed at instilling confidence among the public and reviving tourism, which has suffered a severe setback following the recent massacre of 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, at the Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam.