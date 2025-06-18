J&K Assembly’s Committee on Estimates to review fund utilisation by each department

The J&K Assembly’s Committee on Estimates on Wednesday resolved to conduct a comprehensive review of fund utilisation by each department in the Union Territory (UT).

A decision to this effect was taken during an introductory-cum-review meeting conducted by the Committee at the Assembly Complex in Srinagar.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairperson of the Committee, Shamim Firdous, and attended by members, including Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Abdul Majid Bhat (Larmi), Pawan Kumar Gupta, Chander Prakash Ganga, Pyare Lal Sharma, and Arjun Singh Raju.

Legislative Assembly Secretary Manoj Kumar Pandita deliberated on the functions of the Committee.

Those who attended the meeting included Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, Fayaz A Lone, Director General, Budget, MS Malik, and officers from the departments concerned.

The Chairperson emphasised that the Committee would examine whether the funds allocated for various developmental projects, as per budgetary provisions, have been properly utilised.

She stated that the Committee will also recommend effective and alternative policy measures to enhance the administrative efficiency and economy. Besides, it will formulate a report suggesting improvements in the organisational structure, economics, efficiency, and administrative reforms in line with the policy objectives of the Estimates Committee.

The Committee resolved to review the functioning of key departments, scrutinise the budget estimates, and analyse the original estimates, revised estimates, and actual expenditures incurred on different developmental projects.

During the meeting, the members shared their suggestions and raised issues related to fund utilisation. They reasserted their commitment towards working diligently for public welfare and regional development.

It was decided that a department-wise review would be conducted in the coming sessions to ensure effective fund utilisation and timely completion of projects.

The Committee on Petitions also held its first meeting at the Assembly complex in Srinagar.

The meeting was presided over by the Committee Chairman, Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah, and attended by members including Mushtaq Guroo, Salman Sagar, Waheed Ur Rehman Para, Mian Mehar Ali, Vijay Kumar, and Thakur Randhir Singh.

The Chairman assured that the Committee will thoroughly examine every petition, pursue each to its logical conclusion, and ensure prompt resolution of genuine public concerns. He added that the Committee would also report to the House specific complaints raised during evidence and recommend suitable remedial measures where necessary.