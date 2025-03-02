J&K Assembly set to witness a highly charged budget session starting tomorrow

Having made their intentions clear on seeking restoration of Article 370 and an alcohol ban, the Kashmir-based opposition parties have set the tone for a highly charged budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that begins here on Monday.

This will be the first budget by an elected government in J&K after seven years and since the historical state’s downgrade to a Union Territory (UT) following the abrogation of Article 370.

While legislators of the valley-based political parties have already moved certain bills that are expected to generate much heat during the session, the BJP has made it clear that it will not allow any “unconstitutional and anti-national” issue to come up on the floor of the House.

The PDP, in particular, set its agenda a day ahead of the commencement of the budget session by posting on X its monthly newsletter accusing the Omar Abdullah government of coming down on its knees and betraying the mandate of the people. The newsletter, titled ‘Speak Up’, has been shared by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on her social media handle.

A tiff has already been witnessed between Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and valley-based opposition MLAs, who have reportedly moved private members’ bills seeking a ban on the sale, consumption, manufacture, and advertisement of liquor across the UT. Certain opposition legislators were discussing these bills in public and on social media, while the Speaker warned them of action under rules if MLAs give prior publicity to Bills and notices moved by them ahead of the budget session.

Rather has urged MLAs to maintain decorum and avoid unparliamentary language during the session. A bulletin issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Friday asked legislators to maintain utmost dignity, decency, and decorum during the Lieutenant Governor’s address to the House at the beginning of the budget session on Monday.

This will be the first time in the history of J&K that the Chief Minister will present the budget proposals in the Assembly. CM Omar Abdullah is holding the finance portfolio and as such he will present the budget for the financial year 2025-26 on 7 March.

The previous session in November witnessed unruly scenes after the ruling National Conference (NC) moved a resolution seeking restoration of J&K’s statehood and its special status. The matter is expected to be revived by opposition members by raising the issue of Article 370, seizure of properties of terrorists operating from Pakistan, and dismissal of employees with terror connection. Such voices are bound to provoke strong reactions from the BJP.

J&K People’s Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone and PDP’s Waheed Para are expected to raise issues against the NC’s governance in the UT. They are also expected to raise the issue of the dual power centres—the LG and the elected government, which has created confusion and a lack of accountability in this sensitive border state.

It remains to be seen whether the NC government tables the CAG reports of the past seven years of Central rule in J&K in the Assembly.

All major political parties have held meetings of their legislators to discuss the floor strategy during the budget session. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday chaired a meeting of the NC’s alliance partners to finalise the strategy to counter the Opposition’s attacks in the Assembly. The Congress has decided to support the Omar Abdullah government but would raise issues of public importance.

The BJP held a two-day training camp for its legislators, during which party President JP Nadda on Saturday emphasised grassroots connection and the pro-people stance of the party MLAs. The party is likely to question the NC on the implementation of its poll promises of free electricity and rations.

Omar met LG Manoj Sinha on 1 March to discuss key matters related to the budget session.