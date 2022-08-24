J&K Apni Party calls for a task force on lumpy skin disease

J&K Apni Party vice-president and former minister Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, on Wednesday, urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to immediately constitute a task force to meet the challenges posed by fast spreading lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle.

In a statement, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali regretted the alleged sluggish attitude of the administration towards the spread of lumpy skin disease particularly in Rajouri district.

Regretting that with no doctor, medicine or vaccine to control the infectious disease farmers rearing cattle are suffering huge losses, he sought compensation for the farmers who have lost their cattle due to the disease.

Many farmers dependent on cattle rearing have suffered badly. They should be provided with relief in the form of medical aid and financial assistance, he said.

Choudhary drew the attention of the J&K LG to the plight of the farmers in the wake of deaths of the domestic cattle as the lumpy skin disease wreaking havoc. The emerging situation, he said calls for the personal attention of the head of the administration.

He demanded that the L-G should constitute a task force, establish a control room and send medical teams in villages, hilly and remote areas. He also demanded that medicines and teams of doctors should be sent to affected villages without wasting further time.