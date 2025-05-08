Jitendra Singh stresses safety of border residents

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to ensuring civilian safety in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of the prevailing tension following the killing of 26 civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam.

Highlighting the vulnerability of villages in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu along the International Border (IB), the Union Minister said, “We are ensuring that the administration stays ahead of any challenge.”

Advertisement

Dr Jitendra Singh held a comprehensive review of the situation with key civil administration officials from the Jammu division to assess preparedness on the ground, particularly regarding civil defence, emergency services, and public reassurance measures.

Advertisement

The review meeting was attended by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar; Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma; Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas; Poonch Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal; and Samba Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma, among others.

The officers shared detailed inputs on key aspects such as civil defence preparedness, transport arrangements, upkeep of bunkers, functioning of evacuee camps, and reinforcement of medical care.

Dr Jitendra Singh assessed the administrative preparedness and measures taken to build public confidence in light of recent developments. He commended the district teams for their prompt and effective actions. Clear instructions have also been issued to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news across social media and other platforms.

Dr Jitendra Singh reaffirmed that the situation is being closely monitored and managed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a “whole of government” plus “whole of nation” approach.

He asked the district officials to remain in regular touch with his office and maintain proactive engagement with citizens to strengthen confidence on the ground.