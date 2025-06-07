Jitendra Singh departs for France to push India’s ocean agenda

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Earth Sciences, on Saturday left for France to lead a high-level Indian delegation at the International Meet on Oceans.

The third edition of the United Nations (UN) Ocean Conference is scheduled from June 8 to June 13 in the French city, Nice. The event is co-hosted by France and Costa Rica.

Global leaders, scientists, policy makers, and civil society members will join high-level meetings during the four day conference to discuss sustainable ocean governance and concrete actions for the health of the world’s oceans.

Over the next four days, Singh will participate in bilateral meetings with Ministers from key partner countries, deliver India’s national statement at the UNOC plenary session, and engage in crucial policy dialogues on ocean action.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Minister will also take part in an India-Norway marine collaboration event on Marine Spatial Planning, to be held aboard the Norwegian research vessel S/S Statsraad Lehmkuhl at Monaco Harbour on June 8.

To strengthen cooperation on marine pollution, ocean science, and blue economy financing, Singh will hold bilateral meetings with representatives from France, Germany, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Chile.

Aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14), the conference will focus on restoring marine ecosystems, reducing marine pollution, promoting ocean-based scientific cooperation, and mobilizing resources for the conservation and sustainable use of oceans and marine resources.

“Ocean Action Panels,” involving governments, UN bodies, researchers, industry leaders, and NGOs, will be featured during the conference to forge partnerships and propose practical, scalable solutions.

“The Minister will articulate India’s stance on ocean policy, highlighting initiatives in marine research, coastal resilience, and regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” the official press statement said.