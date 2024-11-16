Jitendra lauds Himalayan states for driving sustainable growth

Describing Jammu and Kashmir a key player in India’s ‘Viksit Bharat journey’, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Saturday stressed the critical role of Himalayan states, including J&K, in driving sustainable growth and innovation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was speaking at the CSIR Healthcare Theme Conclave’s inaugural session at SKICC in Srinagar.

“As resources in other parts of the country diminish, the untouched potential of this region will lead India’s growth story,” he stated, adding that this transition is supported by robust government policies and the unwavering determination of the nation’s youth.

The Minister presented a vibrant picture of India’s innovation-driven future, emphasising the transformative potential of biotechnology, space technology, and youth-led startups. He positioned Jammu and Kashmir as a treasure trove of untapped resources.

Speaking to a packed audience of StartUps, scientists, innovators, and young entrepreneurs, Dr. Jitendra Singh declared, “India’s startup ecosystem, now the third-largest globally with over 1.6 lakh ventures, stands testament to our entrepreneurial spirit. From just 350 startups a decade ago, we’ve grown exponentially, becoming a powerhouse of innovation.”

The Minister highlighted India’s remarkable progress in the space sector, achieved through public-private partnerships.

“Three years ago, we had just single-digit collaborations in space; today, over 300 global-standard partners have joined hands with ISRO. Our first-generation space startups are now celebrated entrepreneurs and knowledge leaders,” he shared.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary policies for catalysing these achievements.

“The launch of Startup India was more than a slogan; it was the spark that ignited a nationwide movement,” he noted.

The Minister also outlined the extraordinary strides in biotechnology, an area he called the future of the global economy. He pointed to pioneering achievements, such as India’s first DNA vaccine and the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer, which underscore the nation’s scientific prowess.

“In 2014, India’s bio-economy was worth just $10 billion. Today, it stands at $130 billion, and we are on track to reach $300 billion by 2030,” he announced. He also spoke passionately about Jammu and Kashmir’s role in this transformation.

“The region is poised to become a bio-economy hub, driving the next industrial revolution with its unique natural resources.”

Citing examples from the region, he highlighted the lavender cultivation success story as proof of the area’s potential. “When a young entrepreneur earns ₹15,000 per vial of lavender oil, why should our youth stand in line for government jobs?” he asked, challenging the audience to rethink traditional career paths.

The two-day conclave brings together experts and stakeholders to discuss healthcare advancements, biotechnology, and sustainable development strategies.

It also features exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge innovations, particularly from young startups.

The event is expected to inspire more collaborations and investments in the region, reinforcing its role as a springboard for India’s innovation journey toward becoming a global leader in science and technology.