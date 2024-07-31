Jishnu Dev Varma sworn in Telangana governor

Former deputy chief minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma was sworn in as the governor of Telangana on Wednesday. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the High Court Alok Arade at a ceremony held in Raj Bhavan.

Varma succeeded CP Radhakrishnan, who has been appointed as the governor of poll-bound Maharashtra. The chief justice administered him the oath of office after Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India appointing Dev Varma as the governor of Telangana.

Earlier in the day, Dev Varma and his wife were welcomed on their arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by chief minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers and higher officials of the state. He was also given a guard of honour by the personnel of armed police.

Advertisement

Dev Varma is the fourth governor of Telangana. Before reaching Hyderabad, he visited the temple of Mata Tripura Sundari at Agartala.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the chief minister, Union minister G Kishan Reddy and other ministers and dignitaries.

At the time of formation of Telangana, former IPS officer ESL Narasimhan was the governor of the unified state and continued to hold the post. He was later replaced by Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan who had a rough tenure during the reign of the BRS government. After she was nominated by BJP as a Lok Sabha candidate from Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan, who was governor of Jharkhand, was given the additional charge.