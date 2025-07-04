Jio crosses 5 lakh JioFiber and JioAirFiber subscribers in Odisha

Reliance Jio has crossed a significant milestone of over 5 lakh JioFiber and JioAirFiber subscribers in Odisha. Jio has become the first and the only service provider to achieve this milestone in the state, the telecommunication company claimed in a statement.

According to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio had over 3.27 lakh JioFiber and 1.8 lakh JioAirFiber subscribers in Odisha as of May 31, 2025. Notably, Jio added 9.9 lakh new JioFiber and JioAirFiber subscribers across India in May 2025.

The dominance of Jio in the home broadband segment in Odisha can be gauged from the fact that Jio has over 63 per cent subscriber market share and added more than 75 per cent of the total new subscribers in the wireline and FWA segments in Odisha in May. In the wireline segment, Jio has over 3.27 lakh subscribers, which is more than twice that of the nearest competitor. Similarly, Jio dominates the FWA segment, with JioAirFiber holding over 84 per cent of the subscriber market share and more than 1.8 lakh subscribers, five times the number of the nearest competitor.

According to the data, Jio added over 34,000 new JioFiber and JioAirFiber subscribers in Odisha in May 2025, while the total subscriber addition in both wireline and FWA segments in Odisha was 45,593 during this period.

Jio’s popular FWA service JioAirFiber, has truly been inclusive, especially across the rural and semi-urban landscape, as it overcomes the challenges of last-mile connectivity and connects every home and small business that earlier didn’t have access to quality home entertainment and broadband due to the complexities involved in extending optical fiber to their premises. It has redefined accessibility and digital inclusion, empowering lakhs of people, including students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and families, as they enjoy 800+ TV channels, 11+ OTT apps, unlimited WiFi, and much more, the company said in a statement.