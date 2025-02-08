Jharkhand’s Rs 1.36 lakh cr dues: State releases financial breakdown amid opposition’s transparency push

Jharkhand’s claim of Rs 1.36 lakh crore in pending dues from the Central government has become a contentious issue, prompting the state government to release a detailed financial breakdown in response to opposition criticism.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday, submitting a memorandum outlining the claims.

According to the state government, the dues include Rs 2,900 crore in coal royalty arrears, Rs 32,000 crore for minerals extracted post-environmental clearance, and R 1,01,142 crore as pending compensation for land acquisition.

The demand came under scrutiny after state BJP chief Babulal Marandi questioned the legitimacy of the Rs 1.36 lakh crore claim, urging Chief Minister Hemant Soren to provide a transparent breakdown.

Marandi alleged that the government lacked clarity in its financial demands and suggested that the issue might be a diversion from governance concerns. He insisted that if the claim is valid, the government must make all details public.

Following discussions, Union Coal Minister Reddy directed the Additional Secretary to form a team of officials from the Union Coal Ministry and the Jharkhand government to assess the claim.

“The minister has instructed officials to expedite the verification process so that the rightful dues can be determined and cleared at the earliest,” said Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore. Meanwhile, the Union Finance Ministry is also reviewing the state’s memorandum.

While the Jharkhand government maintains that the dues are legitimate and must be cleared, the opposition remains skeptical. The Central government’s response in the coming weeks will determine whether the dues are settled or if further scrutiny reshapes the debate.