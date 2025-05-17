Jharkhand’s mango mission: Patamda orchards eye export opportunities

In a bid to connect rural horticulture with market mechanisms, a block-level conference was held in Patamda, East Singhbhum, to explore opportunities for integrating mango cultivation under the Birsa Harit Gram Yojana with structured market channels. The initiative, executed under MGNREGA, has led to significant horticultural expansion over the past few years, with mango orchards emerging across multiple blocks in the district. With production increasing steadily, the challenge now lies in ensuring that cultivators receive fair and sustainable value for their produce.

The conference witnessed participation from mango growers, government officials, marketing officers, and NGO representatives. Key stakeholders, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhagirath Prasad, the Block Development Officer, and private entities, engaged in detailed discussions on post-harvest processes like local-level aggregation, grading, branding, and potential for value addition and export.

Representatives from All Season Farm Fresh informed the gathering that samples of Patamda-grown mangoes have been sent to a laboratory in Kolkata for quality assessment. Subject to the lab report, the mangoes could soon be introduced to international markets. Meanwhile, private players such as Shri Sarnya and Intet to Solution have committed to procuring the entire harvest from a five-acre mango plantation in the region, assuring farmers of competitive and fair pricing.

This development is being seen as a significant step towards positioning mango cultivation as a viable and sustainable livelihood option for rural farmers. District authorities underscored the importance of market linkage in agricultural schemes to realise the larger objective of enhancing farmers’ income. The conference highlighted not only the convergence of government schemes and private sector interest but also the evolving role of farmers—from cultivators to rural entrepreneurs actively engaging with market dynamics.

The Patamda experiment is also prompting discussions about Jharkhand’s emerging identity as a potential mango-producing region. As mango orchards begin to flourish under government-backed employment schemes, the district administration aims to replicate this farm-to-market model across other suitable regions, making horticulture a central pillar in rural economic transformation.

The convergence of administrative planning, community engagement, and entrepreneurial initiative in Patamda may well provide a replicable model for agricultural upliftment in tribal and rural belts—where the promise of local produce is matched with the power of organised markets.