# India

Jharkhand trade fraternity calls for boycott of Türkiye, Azerbaijan

“Trade and terrorism cannot go hand in hand,” said Shailesh Agrawal, Chairman of the Chamber’s Tourism Sub-Committee. “Any nation that actively works against India’s interests should not be engaged with commercially.”

Statesman News Service | Ranchi | May 19, 2025 9:44 pm

Amid rising diplomatic tensions following Türkiye and Azerbaijan’s public alignment with Pakistan during the recent India-Pakistan standoff, the tourism and aviation sub-committees of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) have jointly called for a complete boycott of travel and trade with the two nations.

In a resolution passed during a meeting held at the Chamber Bhavan on Monday, travel agents and tour operators affiliated with the FJCCI announced their decision to cease the promotion, packaging, and ticketing of tours to Türkiye and Azerbaijan. The gathering also resolved to dissuade Indian travellers from visiting either country.

“Trade and terrorism cannot go hand in hand,” said Shailesh Agrawal, Chairman of the Chamber’s Tourism Sub-Committee. “Any nation that actively works against India’s interests should not be engaged with commercially.”

Shravan Rajgadia, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Sub-Committee, echoed the sentiment, noting that India offers a wealth of domestic tourist destinations that deserve greater attention from citizens. “Let us promote internal tourism and invest in our own economy,” he added.

FJCCI President Paresh Gattani went a step ahead, appealing to entrepreneurs and business leaders to suspend all import and export operations involving Türkiye and Azerbaijan. Drawing a contrast between India’s humanitarian outreach during Türkiye’s devastating earthquake and its subsequent political stance, he remarked, “India was among the first to send relief material, medical teams, and equipment. That goodwill has been disregarded in favour of geopolitical opportunism.”

“This is not just a matter of foreign policy; it concerns our national integrity. As responsible citizens and entrepreneurs, we must respond through economic means,” Gattani asserted.

FJCCI Secretary General Aditya Malhotra urged traders to refrain from stocking or promoting products originating from the two countries, suggesting that sustained economic disengagement could exert tangible pressure on their tourism and hospitality sectors. He also appealed to the Government of India to consider formal trade restrictions.

Local travel agents from Lohardaga, including Kaushal Mittal, informed the gathering that they had already begun implementing the boycott at the district level.

The meeting was attended by senior office-bearers and members of the FJCCI including Vice-President Rahul Sabu, Treasurer Rohit Agrawal, Executive Members Mukesh Agrawal, Sanjeev Poddar, Poonam Anand, Ramesh Sahu, Manoj Mishra, and others. Prominent travel agencies such as Paul Travels, Eastern Travels, Fun & Flying, Sai Tours & Travels, Drishti Travels, Golden Peacock Travels, Mittal Travels, and Surya Travels (Jamshedpur) were also represented.

The Chamber stated that it would coordinate a broader awareness campaign across its networks to implement the boycott effectively.

