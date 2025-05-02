Jharkhand to set up sports university, Chief Secretary orders formation of panel

The Jharkhand government has initiated the process of establishing a sports university aimed at promoting athletic excellence and structured training for young talent. The decision was made during the 11th Governing Council meeting of the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS), chaired by Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari.

The proposed university will function under the joint aegis of the JSSPS and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). Tiwari directed officials to form a committee to study models of existing institutions, including Rajgir Sports University in Bihar, and recommend a framework tailored to Jharkhand’s specific needs. She stressed the importance of maximising the use of existing infrastructure—particularly the 200-acre sports village in Ranchi, which houses four indoor and six outdoor stadiums—and called for strategies to fully utilise these assets to nurture local sporting talent.

In a related move, the Chief Secretary approved a proposal to open a government Plus-2 school within the sports village to meet the academic needs of student-athletes. The school will be housed within the current campus, with only the deputation of teachers required to begin operations. Tiwari also recommended that children as young as four or five be linked to the sports academy, drawing on global practices where early training is key to developing high-performing athletes.

Established in 2016 under a 30-year agreement between JSSPS and CCL, the academy currently trains 220 students—92 boys and 128 girls—despite having a capacity of 1,400. At present, training is offered in 11 sporting disciplines, with four more to be introduced shortly, pending coach appointments. The academy employs 47 trainers and support staff. Since 2021–22, a total of 1,628 students have gone on to win medals at various levels, including four gold, four silver, and six bronze at international events, as well as 262 national and over 1,300 state-level medals.

To offset high electricity consumption, CCL proposed installing a 5 MW solar energy system at the sports village under its CSR initiative. The savings generated from reduced power bills will be redirected towards enhancing sports activities. Officials also pointed out that much of the infrastructure is over 15 years old and in need of renovation. The Chief Secretary instructed that steps be taken for its restoration.