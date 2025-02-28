Jharkhand schools go digital; CM distributes tablets to teachers

In a significant step towards digitalising education, Chief Minister Hemant Soren distributed 28,945 tablets to primary school teachers across Jharkhand, aiming to enhance teaching quality and institutional monitoring. Alongside, he launched a 50-hour mandatory capacity-building programme for teachers and introduced a school report card system to track school performance.

Speaking at the event organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, the Chief Minister emphasised that adapting to technology is essential for both teachers and students. He highlighted that digital platforms are reshaping every sector, and education cannot remain isolated. With tablets in schools, attendance tracking, teacher training, and digital learning will become more effective, helping bridge the education gap in rural areas.

However, challenges remain. Internet connectivity issues in rural areas could affect the effectiveness of these digital tools. Addressing this, Soren assured that the government is working on strengthening network connectivity in Panchayats to ensure seamless access to digital resources.

Beyond technology, the government is also focusing on encouraging talented students. Scholarships, laptops, and even fully funded study opportunities abroad are being provided to meritorious students from Jharkhand. While these initiatives are commendable, education experts stress that teacher shortages, infrastructure gaps, and curriculum updates should also be prioritised.

The success of this digital push will depend on effective implementation, teacher training, and infrastructure improvements. While the initiative marks a new chapter in Jharkhand’s education system, its long-term impact will be seen in the years ahead.

The event was attended by Education Minister Ramdas Soren, Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, and other senior officials.