Going on by the candidates’ declaration of their age in the Jharkhand Assembly election, it has been observed that their age increased by 1 to 13 years between the 2014 and 2019 polls.

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh’s age increased by 13 years in last five years as in 2014 he was 32 but in 2019, he declared his age is 45 years.

Mannan Mallik, Congress candidate contesting in the Jharkhand polls was 69 years old in 2014 polls but in 2019, he turned 76 years old.

Similarly, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik candidate Saba Ahmad’s age increased by only one year in last five years. In 2014, he was 70 years old but in 2019 he is just 71.

“My voter ID card has been made in Giridih and I have mentioned my age as per the voter ID card. What my age was in 2014 polls… is a matter of the past,” Saba Ahmad told reporters.

Sita Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate who is also the daughter-in-law of the party president Shibu Soren was 40 year-old in 2014 but she is just 44 in 2019.

BJP legislator Raj Sinha and All Jharkhand Students Union candidate Uma Shankar Razak also increased only four years in the last five years.

Jharkhand is going to elections in five phases which begun on November 30. The polling for the other four phases is scheduled on December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20.