Jharkhand plans grand ‘Statue of Strength’ in Ranchi to honour Birsa Munda

Urban Development and Tourism Minister of Jharkhand Mr. Sudivya Kumar on Saturday inspected the proposed site for a grand statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda, which is to be named the “Statue of Strength.” The statue is planned to be installed atop a hill near Ranchi-Tata highway in Hahap Panchayat under Namkum block.

Describing the project as a “symbol of Jharkhand’s valour and cultural identity,” the minister said that the initiative would serve as a major landmark in the state’s tourism landscape. “The Statue of Strength will not merely be a monument; it will become a centrepiece of Jharkhand’s historical pride and a prominent tourist attraction,” he said.

Advertisement

According to the minister, the project will involve the development of the identified hill into a comprehensive tourism site. “The statue will be installed at the hill’s summit, and the surrounding area will include a landscaped park, cafeteria, designated parking facilities, and an access road leading to the top,” he stated.

Advertisement

Mr. Kumar also visited the Ranchi Biodiversity Park, where he proposed the establishment of a Nutrition Park aimed at enhancing tourist experience and promoting wellness. He directed officials to ensure basic amenities and visitor-friendly infrastructure are included in the plan.

The minister also underscored the importance of local community engagement in tourism initiatives. He instructed that local women be trained in hospitality services through the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) to enable employment and skill development. “This initiative will empower women while ensuring quality services for tourists,” he noted.

The proposed statue, once completed, is expected to become a defining visual of Jharkhand’s cultural revival efforts and bolster its tourism economy.