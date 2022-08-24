Jharkhand MLAs cash recovery case: SC grants interim protection to businessman Dhanuka

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to businessman Ashok Dhanuka in a matter where three Jharkhand MLAs of the Congress were arrested in West Bengal with a huge amount of cash.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C.T. Ravikumar, said: “Heard Mukul Rohatgi, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner and carefully perused the material placed on record. Issue notice. List the matter after six weeks.”

“In the meantime, interim protection against arrest is granted to the petitioner herein. However, the petitioner is directed to cooperate with the investigation at all stages. Additionally, the interim protection is subject to compliance of the conditions, as enumerated in Section 438(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.”

Dhanuka moved the apex court seeking to quash the FIR and also for protection from coercive steps against him by the West Bengal Police. He is allegedly suspected of supplying Rs 48 lakh cash to the three MLAs — Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal — who were nabbed with the money in Howrah district of West Bengal on July 31.

Dhanuka has claimed he is being “falsely implicated” in a case relating to bribery of Jharkhand MLAs to topple the state government.

His counsel argued before the top court that it is a political game between parties and he is a businessman.

“I’m a senior citizen and I’m getting harassed,” said his counsel.