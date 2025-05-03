Jharkhand launches country’s first health insurance scheme for advocates

In a landmark initiative, the Jharkhand government on Saturday launched a health insurance scheme exclusively for advocates and their dependents. Rolled out under the existing Rajyakarmi Swasthya Beema Yojana, the scheme is the first of its kind in the country and aims to offer financial security to legal professionals facing health-related challenges.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated the scheme at a state-level function organised at Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium in Khelgaon, Ranchi. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described the initiative as historic and emphasised that the state government is committed to reducing the burden of healthcare expenses on advocates and their families. “This scheme is a step towards ensuring dignity and security for our respected legal professionals. The government has taken it upon itself to shoulder the healthcare responsibilities of this vital segment of society,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Soren also revealed that the state government is preparing a detailed plan to establish a premier law university in Jharkhand. He said that such an institution would not only serve as an academic centre of excellence but would also strengthen the legal ecosystem of the state. “Very soon, we will lay the foundation for a world-class law university in Jharkhand,” he added.

Underscoring the government’s broader development vision, the Chief Minister said the administration is committed to the welfare of every section of the population—rural or urban, rich or poor, youth or elderly. He acknowledged the long-standing developmental challenges facing Jharkhand and reaffirmed the government’s determination to overcome them through sustained and inclusive policy interventions.

Soren further urged families of advocates to take advantage of the state’s Guruji Credit Card Yojana, which facilitates collateral-free education loans of up to ₹15 lakh for students pursuing higher education. He said the initiative aims to ensure that financial constraints do not obstruct access to quality education for aspiring engineers, doctors, lawyers, and other professionals.

Several senior ministers and dignitaries were present at the event, including Ministers Radhakrishna Kishore, Sanjay Prasad Yadav, Dr Irfan Ansari, Deepika Pandey Singh and Sudivya Kumar; Rajya Sabha MP Dr Mahua Maji; MLA Suresh Kumar Baitha; Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajay Kumar Singh; Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan; and National Health Mission Director Abu Imran. The event also saw participation from numerous senior advocates from across the state.