Jharkhand launches ambitious policy targeting 1000 startups by 2028

The Jharkhand government has launched an ambitious Startup Policy aimed at establishing 1000 startups by 2028, a move designed to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development throughout the state.

The application process officially began on February 4, as per an announcement by the Jharkhand Information and Public Relations Department. Entrepreneurs and innovators are encouraged to submit their startup ideas online via the official portal at abvil.jharkhand.gov.in. On the first day alone, six startups have already registered, highlighting an early and positive response.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Innovation Lab (ABVIL) will play a crucial role in driving this initiative, overseeing the selection and promotion of promising startups. With a vision to position Jharkhand among the top 10 startup states in India by 2028, the policy offers a blend of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to support startups across diverse sectors.

Approved by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on December 7, 2023, the policy will be implemented over the next five years. A State Evaluation Board will evaluate startup proposals, and approved projects will benefit from a streamlined single-window clearance system to expedite the business setup process.

The government is committed to creating a thriving ecosystem for startups, making this an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators to contribute to Jharkhand‘s growth story.