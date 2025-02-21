Jharkhand CM meets CEO of WorldBeing, discusses measures to empower tribal youth

In a significant move towards the empowerment of tribal youth in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a meeting on Friday with Mr Steve Leventhal, the CEO of WorldBeing, a prominent international organisation. The meeting, which took place at the Chief Minister’s Office in the Jharkhand Assembly, centred on the Aarohan Programme being spearheaded by the WorldBeing India Foundation.

During the discussion, Mr Leventhal elaborated on the foundation’s ongoing initiatives, specifically highlighting the positive transformations observed in Ashram Residential Schools under the Aarohan Programme. The programme, designed to empower tribal youth through leadership training, emotional stability, and decision-making skills, has shown promising results in enhancing both the academic and personal development of students. Teachers, too, have received specialised training aimed at ensuring the holistic development of students.

Chief Minister Soren expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the WorldBeing India Foundation in supporting the tribal community, acknowledging the critical role such initiatives play in shaping the future of the youth in Jharkhand. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Mr Avinash Kumar during the meeting.

The Aarohan Programme has made substantial strides in Jharkhand, Bihar, and other states, delivering measurable improvements in the lives of young people. The initiative’s comprehensive approach seeks to nurture not only academic excellence but also emotional resilience, which Chief Minister Soren recognised as vital for the tribal youth to overcome the unique challenges they face.

Mrs Sunita Munda, who oversees WorldBeing’s operations in Jharkhand, emphasised the mental fortitude needed for tribal youth to thrive in today’s competitive world. She assured that the foundation’s focus on strengthening mental resilience was aligned with the state’s broader goals of uplifting its tribal communities.

Acknowledging the importance of such efforts, Chief Minister Soren reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the empowerment of tribal youth, particularly in economic, social, and educational spheres. He underscored that the support of organisations like WorldBeing would be instrumental in achieving this vision.

In a notable move, the Chief Minister indicated that the Jharkhand government would consider integrating the Aarohan Programme into the state’s educational framework. He directed that a delegation of teachers and education officials from Jharkhand be sent to Bihar to evaluate the programme’s implementation, with a view to adapting it for Jharkhand’s needs.